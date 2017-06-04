To those collapsing Soph's article/seed

Look folks while I disagree with the premise of the article/seed, that folks who are anti-white aren't racist because they say they aren't ,and have changed(in their own minds) the definition of racism to fit that narrative.

That doesn't mean that we should behave like the worst we are currently seeing in this country and try to shut down speech we disagree with.

Let those who are the real fascists behave that way, rise above those types of petty actions.

After all sinking down to the level of those you disagree with makes you the same as them.

By behaving that way you are giving them what they want, they now have an example to hold up of your intolerance all while ignoring their own.

So be the adults here on the vine and let the seed/article stay up.

Let them block nations that aren't their echo chambers, let them block members that don't toe their line.

Sooner or later behaving civilly will win out, if it doesn't then let the incivility come from those you disagree with, not from yourself.