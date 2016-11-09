As the Republican nominee, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Clinton could be thrown in jail during his presidency for mishandling classified materials through the private email server she used as secretary of state. Now that Trump is president-elect, Obama faces the delicate question of whether to issue a pardon to protect his preferred successor.
White House press secretary Josh Earnest, however, refused to directly address whether Obama was weighing such a move.
White House doesn't take potential Clinton pardon off the table - POLITICO
