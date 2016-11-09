Newsvine

kazutam

About I don't have a PHD, I earned a DD-214 Articles: 23 Seeds: 83 Comments: 22557 Since: Jul 2009

White House doesn't take potential Clinton pardon off the table - POLITICO

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by kazutam View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Wed Nov 9, 2016 7:17 PM
Discuss:

As the Republican nominee, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Clinton could be thrown in jail during his presidency for mishandling classified materials through the private email server she used as secretary of state. Now that Trump is president-elect, Obama faces the delicate question of whether to issue a pardon to protect his preferred successor.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest, however, refused to directly address whether Obama was weighing such a move.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor