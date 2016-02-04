What will it take for white Americans to distrust the police?

This is actually a rather good question, and all in all not a bad article.

Unfortunately this article, like most of the mainstream media coverage, propagates the SAME reason that this isn't an issue for "white Americans" as all of the other news coverage of issues with the police.

The "reason" that I am talking about is the perception that it is ONLY Blacks and other "minorities" that ever have dealings with the police that go sideways.

As in the following:

Similarly, the federal government can address lengthy mandatory minimum sentences, another cause which draws majority national support, as well as over-criminalization. This includes but is not limited to the failed war on drugs, which disproportionately affects black Americans. Repealing a multitude of the 3,000 crimes in the federal criminal code (not to mention the 300,000 additional federal regulations that can be enforced in criminal court) would reduce opportunity for official misconduct.

Once again they try to make it about a single "community" in this country while ignoring that there are approximately TWICE as many shootings of "whites" by the police each year.

Yet they expect "whites" to be concerned and working towards "solutions" that will benefit a certain group.

IF you truly want "whites" to care, then you have to show them how it is in their best interest to care, DO NOT make it "racial", make it about ALL of us.

What is completely overlooked is that "whites" seem to wish for the laws in this country to be enforced, with exceptions of course as NO criminal wants the laws enforced and since "whites" are a majority in this country there IS a criminal element in the "community".

Now are there laws that should be changed?

Of course there are, yet we ARE a nation of laws so those that haven't been repealed should indeed be enforced.

Like it or not this does include traffic laws. Nobody likes being pulled over for a traffic violation, but if you're in the wrong, and most folks do indeed know when they are, take your ticket and pay it.

THAT is the price of living in our society, you obey the laws and pay the penalty when you break them.

If you don't like the laws then work to get them changed, but until that time obey them.