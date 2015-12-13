The "Hate Crimes" laws are working as they were designed.

It's good to see a law(or group of laws) actually working as they are designed to and being properly enforced.

The laws I am talking about are the "Hate Crimes" statutes at both the federal and state levels.

We have the young white man in Washington state who posted anonymously a "threat" on the Yik Yak app and he has been arrested and is being prosecuted under that states "hate crimes" statutes.

Then we have the young white man who set fire to the mosque in California, who has also been arrested and is being prosecuted under that states "Hate Crimes" statutes in addition to arson charges.

In both cases as we can all see the criminal was a young "white" male.

This is exactly who these statutes were targeted at, of course age should NOT be and is NOT any type of barrier to these charges being brought.

For those who might wish to bring up similar incidents that have also happened recently, which were ALSO at first considered to be "possible hate crimes".

Well once it was known that the perpetrator was NOT "white", I'm sorry but these laws simply DO NOT apply.

Like it or not that is the reality of these laws.

They were never intended to target any other group and it's good to see that they are being applied and enforced that way.

Fair and equal has absolutely nothing to do with it.

These are the laws that folks wanted and these are the laws they got and the criminals that these laws are supposed to punish.

Can't do the time, don't do the crime.