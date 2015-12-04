Oklahoma ice storm unleashes home burglars | KFOR.com

EDMOND, Okla. - When Old Man Winter came calling last weekend, Derik Kline and his family escaped.

While they rode out the power outage with relatives, unwelcome guests came calling.

"You walk in and the door is wide open," said Kline.

Intruders ransacked their Edmond home. Every drawer was pillaged -- each closet, cleaned out.

"It was an opportunity for someone to break in I guess, with no power and us being gone," he said.