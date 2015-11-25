'White Student Union' sites roil more than 30 US college campuses - Yahoo News

At New York University (NYU), students have over 300 organizations to choose from: a women's frisbee team called The Violet Femmes, the Parliamentary Debate Union, or, if you happen to be an acrobat or a juggler, the Violet Circus Arts Club.

For many NYU students, cultural heritage and identity-based social issues occupy their extracurricular time. Violets, as NYU-ers are known, can join the South Asian Business Society, the Alliance of Latino and Latin American Students, or the Muslim Students Association, among many others.

But not a "White Student Union."