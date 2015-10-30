School resource officer charged for punching student

In the Oct. 9 surveillance footage shown, MSgt. Thomas Jaha confronts the teen at a water fountain in a hallway. As the student walks away, the school resource officer started chasing him, leading up to the confrontation.

The teen took "an aggressive stance" toward the officer, police said. Jaha responded by punching the boy in the face, out of self-defense, cops said. The 25-year veteran officer struck him one more time across the face before arresting him for disorderly conduct, according to police reports.