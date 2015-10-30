Newsvine

kazutam

About I don't have a PHD, I earned a DD-214 Articles: 23 Seeds: 83 Comments: 22557 Since: Jul 2009

School resource officer charged for punching student

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by kazutam View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Fri Oct 30, 2015 1:20 PM
Discuss:

In the Oct. 9 surveillance footage shown, MSgt. Thomas Jaha confronts the teen at a water fountain in a hallway. As the student walks away, the school resource officer started chasing him, leading up to the confrontation.

The teen took "an aggressive stance" toward the officer, police said. Jaha responded by punching the boy in the face, out of self-defense, cops said. The 25-year veteran officer struck him one more time across the face before arresting him for disorderly conduct, according to police reports.

Surveillance video is in the linked article

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor