kazutam

About I don't have a PHD, I earned a DD-214 Articles: 23 Seeds: 83 Comments: 22557 Since: Jul 2009

Ex-con's statement goes viral and it's making anti-police advocates furious

Seeded by kazutam View Original Article: americangg.net
Seeded on Thu Aug 20, 2015 8:16 PM
An interesting perspective on the police from someone who has been on the "other" side of the cuffs.

Amiri King, a comedian and self-admitted ex-con, takes a few minutes to discuss the anti-police movement and why he thinks it’s ridiculous.King started living on the streets at age 11 and was charged with armed robbery for stealing $150,000 by the age of 16. He was in and out of prison until the age of 21 when he found himself homeless again.

The video on the link has his statement in his own words.

