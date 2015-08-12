TSA "Prescreening" differences

I traveled to my sisters wedding not too long ago and was shocked that I was actually marked as "TSA Prescreened" on both the flight there and the one back.

Now what struck me as weird were the differences in what that meant.

I'm not going to mention which airports they were as I don't want to get anyone in trouble.

I'm just wondering has anyone else seen these types of differences.

On the flight out I was told I was "TSA Prescreened" and that meant that I wouldn't have to take my shoes off.

Of course as usual I had to empty my pockets, take off my belt, take the laptop out of my carry on and send it thru the x-ray machine separately, pull out the Ziploc baggie with allowable liquid type items, and go thru the body scanner. No big deal right?

Didn't really bother me as I was set to go thru the whole screening routine anyways.

Now the shock was on the return trip.

Once again I was "TSA Prescreened".

This time they told me to take my cell phone off my belt and put it in the carry on and run it thru the x-ray machine.

Then it was simply step thru the metal detector and see if I set it off.

That was it!!!

No emptying of my pockets, no removing my belt, no pulling the laptop out of the carry on, no show the Ziploc baggie of allowable liquid type items.

Has anyone else ever seen this type of difference?

I'm not complaining about the easy trip thru security on the return trip, personally I think that's how it should be for everyone.

But aren't there certain standards and procedures that should be the same in ALL airports?

The TSA is after all a federal agency and I would expect that there are certain standards and procedures that are supposed to be adhered to.

Is it possible that the first airport went farther than was called for?

Or was it the second airport not adhering to the standards?

I'd be interested to hear about the experiences of others since I don't fly as often as I used to. It more of a once in a blue moon type of deal for me anymore rather than monthly.