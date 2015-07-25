Intel Compute Stick: The Windows PC That's Smaller Than a Snickers Bar

It’s called the Intel Compute Stick, and it’s really small (4 x 1.5 x 0.5 inches) — so small, you might mistake it for a USB flash drive. It’s the first Windows PC you might lose in your bag. If you were a movie character being chased by techno-terrorists, you could slip the whole thing into your sock.

Better yet: It’s not only the smallest Windows PC type in the world; it’s also the least expensive: just $150 (with 2GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and Windows 8.1).