Pentagon: Confederate base names won't be changed - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)Following the national debate on the Confederate flag, the Pentagon said Wednesday it did not expect military bases named after Confederate leaders to see those names replaced.
Because of the current fracas about the Confederate battle flag, I thought this article would open a few eyes.
I especially loved this quote from the article:
He also said that "Every Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a place in our military history. Accordingly, these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies."