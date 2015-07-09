Newsvine

kazutam

About I don't have a PHD, I earned a DD-214 Articles: 23 Seeds: 83 Comments: 22557 Since: Jul 2009

Pentagon: Confederate base names won't be changed - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by kazutam View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Thu Jul 9, 2015 10:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(CNN)Following the national debate on the Confederate flag, the Pentagon said Wednesday it did not expect military bases named after Confederate leaders to see those names replaced.

Because of the current fracas about the Confederate battle flag, I thought this article would open a few eyes.

I especially loved this quote from the article:

He also said that "Every Army installation is named for a soldier who holds a place in our military history. Accordingly, these historic names represent individuals, not causes or ideologies."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor