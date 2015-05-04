Is Media Bias Culpable in the Racial Unrest in this country? With Poll

While I understand from the start that there will be folks who will get mad or dismissive about this subject I think it is one that should indeed be talked about. I wish to be clear that this article is about the main stream media, NOT the smaller media outlets that are clearly biased and make no excuses for their bias.

The racial unrest and divide in this country has grown over the past few years to levels not seen for decades.

What part has the media played in this?

We all see the different articles and headlines posted here on the vine. The vast majority of the article titles are the title from the posted link, as it should be.

Yet a closer look at those titles tells a disturbing tale in my opinion.

Look at the headlines that were written by the major media outlets concerning the Zimmerman/Martin case, or the Ferguson case. Or many of the other cases of that type out there.

The racial differences of those involved was hammered on incessantly, and is STILL hammered on in articles that mention those cases when talking about other more recent cases.

Yet when the races are reversed you don't hear about race, it isn't in the headlines, a lot of times it isn't even mentioned in the body of the article.

You can see this in the reporting about NYC officer Brian Moore who was shot and killed.

There is NO mention of race in any of the headlines and very little if any mention of race in any of the articles.

The same type of reporting happens when the person shot is white and the police officer isn't. Race is NOT the centerpiece of the reporting.

Why this clear bias in reporting and the writing of headlines?

I DO understand that for the past several, decades that unfortunately the media has gone from strictly reporting the news to attempting to create news. Personally I think that is a huge loss for this country.

There have been claims that until "something" happens, like in Baltimore, the media is NOT reporting on peaceful protests and they only start reporting when things get violent. Personally I didn't see that in that case, I was well aware of the marches that went on for a week before the rioting started.

Is this bias in reporting and writing of headlines a not so subtle attempt to incite people and to create the conditions where "something" will happen?