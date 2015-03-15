Why the racial bias in the media?

I'm calling this racial bias in the media, as I'm unsure what else to call it.

Look at the headlines and news stories about the police officers getting shot in Ferguson and the fact that a suspect has now been arrested.

Compared to the news coverage of the incident that started the entire mess in Ferguson.

If you notice there is a glaring difference between the two that hinges upon race.

In every story about the continuing protests you can be sure that somewhere in the story is the line "Micheal Brown an unarmed Black male was shot by a Darren Wilson a white police officer". The same held/holds true when discussing Trayvon Martin and George Zimmerman although Zimmerman is referred to (rightly so I guess) as a white Hispanic. The same also holds true in the Eric Garner case to a point.

Yet NO WHERE in this current story about the police officers being shot does the media highlight, much less EVEN MENTION the race of the different people involved.

This same bias was seen when the motorist who hit the child in Detroit and stopped to help was attacked. Race wasn't mentioned, it was "motorist" and "bystanders".

It also holds true on coverage of the "knockout game" attacks.

Or almost any other incident when the perpetrator is a "minority" and the "victim" is white.

It very much makes me wonder why.

Is it because white shooting Black/minority is so rare?

Is it because Black/minority shooting white is so common?

Is it because the media wants to elicit a response from the Black/minority community, and is afraid to elicit the same type of response from the white community?

If so does the Black/minority community give them the exact response they are looking for and with that response continuing news stories?

The MAIN question remains, IF we are all "equal" why the difference in news coverage?