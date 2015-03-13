Teenager charged in fatal shooting of Iraqi immigrant in Dallas - Yahoo News

Newsvine

Well, well, well.

Will you lookie here.

Remember the Iraqi immigrant who was shot photographing his first snowfall?

Remember all the folks here on the vine who were blaming "white racists" and calling for "hate crimes" charges?

Well look who has been arrested for this shooting.

And surprise, surprise, surprise(in my best Gomer Pyle voice), there will be NO "hate crimes" charges in this case.

(Reuters) - Dallas police arrested a teenager in last week's fatal shooting of an Iraqi immigrant who was gunned down while taking pictures of his first snowfall, officials said on Friday.

Police said they do not see the killing as a hate crime.

Makes one wonder why doesn't it?

Now how many of the posters here on the vine will admit they were wrong?

