Students: OU expels students for racism, but not for broken bones | KFOR.com

Seeded on Thu Mar 12, 2015 3:30 PM
I think this quote from the article says it all:

“If you are going to expel people for being violently offensive with their words, we should expel people for being violently offensive with their physical being,” Basit Shittu, an OU student said.

